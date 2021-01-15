MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A warmer day before a front passes tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the day starts out chilly, temperatures climb quickly. Highs will be in the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front begins to push through the Tampa Bay area this evening. A line of showers expected along that front as well. The showers start in the late afternoon for areas north of I-4, and they’ll push south of our area by midnight.

Cooler air follows the front. It stays cool and breezy all day on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. It’ll be even chillier Sunday morning in the 40s. We only hit the low 60s Sunday afternoon.

MLK, Jr. Day will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures finally get back into the 70s by Wednesday.