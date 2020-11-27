LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Warm Weekend In The Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay very warm again only falling into the upper 60s. Through the night some clouds will linger, but no rain is in the forecast.

Saturday will be another warm day with temps jumping back up into the low 80s. There will be more cloud cover through the day with a cold front just north of us. The rain chance remains small though at only 10%.

Sunday the forecast is about the same. Temps will be above average in the low 80s and there is only a small 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.

A cold front arrives Monday bringing a good chance of showers and storms and also much cooler weather for next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss