Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Warm Weekend In The Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay very warm again only falling into the upper 60s. Through the night some clouds will linger, but no rain is in the forecast.

Saturday will be another warm day with temps jumping back up into the low 80s. There will be more cloud cover through the day with a cold front just north of us. The rain chance remains small though at only 10%.

Sunday the forecast is about the same. Temps will be above average in the low 80s and there is only a small 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.

A cold front arrives Monday bringing a good chance of showers and storms and also much cooler weather for next week.