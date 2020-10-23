Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Warm Stretch of Weather Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The few showers we had this evening will end quickly and temps will remain very warm overnight. Lows will only drop into the mid 70s.

Saturday will be a nice day for the Tampa Bay area. It will be sunny in the morning with a more clouds building into the afternoon and evening. Late in the day the rain chance will only go up to 20%. The spotty rain should not last long either. High temps will be well above normal in the upper 80s again.

Sunday’s forecast is very similar. The rain chance will be in the afternoon and evening and will only be 20%. The high temps will be approaching 90 degrees in the afternoon. These above average temps will only continue into next week!

The disturbance in the Caribbean bears watching in the coming days to see if it develops and who could see influences from it. It’s Invesst 95-L and it’s looking likely to become an official organized system this weekend.