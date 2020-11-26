Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Warm, But Dry Thanksgiving Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be a mild night tonight with temps only falling into the mid 60s. It will feel a little more humid by Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving should be beautiful this year with well above average temps. Highs will reach into the low 80s by the afternoon hours. The forecast high for Tampa is 82. There should not be any rain with limited moisture in place.

Friday the forecast is very similar. Starting off the day temps will be very warm in the upper 60s, but by the afternoon temps will be into the low 80s. There will be mostly dry conditions again with partly cloudy skies.