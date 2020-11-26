Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Warm, But Dry Thanksgiving Forecast

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be a mild night tonight with temps only falling into the mid 60s. It will feel a little more humid by Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving should be beautiful this year with well above average temps. Highs will reach into the low 80s by the afternoon hours. The forecast high for Tampa is 82. There should not be any rain with limited moisture in place.

Friday the forecast is very similar. Starting off the day temps will be very warm in the upper 60s, but by the afternoon temps will be into the low 80s. There will be mostly dry conditions again with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss