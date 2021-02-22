Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Warm And Dry Trend Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) A cold front will move south tonight keep showers in the forecast until early Tuesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy and mild with temps in the low 60s.

Tuesday the cold front will move south and the clouds and rain will move south with the front. There’s a small 10% chance of a lingering showers Tuesday morning, but most of the day will be dry. The clouds around Tuesday morning will clear through the day as well. Temps should top out in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be cooler in the morning with clear skies and lows in the 50s. Through the day temps will quickly warm back up into the upper 70s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.