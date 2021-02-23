Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Very Warm Week Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will drop back into the mid 50s, which is close to normal for the end of February. There will be clouds that move in by sunrise. A few sprinkles will be possible Wednesday morning, but in general it should be dry.

Wednesday will be another very warm day with highs reaching back up into the upper 70s. Look for partly cloudy skies that will turn mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Thursday will be gorgeous and spring-like. Temps will climb into the upper 70s in the afternoon after starting the day in the low 60s.