Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Very Warm Start To 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps will be very warm as we ring in the New Year in the Tampa Bay area. Temps should be near 70 degrees at midnight.

Friday will be a very warm start to January and the New Year. Temps will be in the upper 60s to start the day and quickly warm back up into the low 80s. It will be mostly cloudy, but there is no rain in the forecast.

Saturday the very warm trend continues as a cold front stays stalled well to our north and west. High temps will jump back up into the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. The rain stays mostly offshore and there is only a small 10% chance of rain.

Sunday the cold front arrives with a 50% chance of scattered showers.