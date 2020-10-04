Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Soggy Sunday Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunday a stalled frontal boundary and deep moisture will allow for on and off rain throughout the day. The rain chance is high at 60% with highs only to about 79 in Tampa by the afternoon hours. It will be cloudy through the day too.

Overnight temps will stay warm in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies and light rain still possible. Monday morning will be mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. The storm chance is 30% with a high near 85.

Tuesday’s forecast is similar with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. The humidity will stay high through next week.