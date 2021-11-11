MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A series of cold fronts to bring another cool down to Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Clouds and light showers will continue to stream in overnight. Rain chances will hover at about a 20% for showers mainly south of I-4 through Friday as the first of three cold fronts pass through Tampa Bay.

Friday’s cold front will be rather weak. Skies will stay partly sunny with more clouds than sun most of the day. Showers will be possible but not widespread. Temperatures will still be relatively warm Friday afternoon with a high near 81 degrees but that is near average for mid-November.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler Saturday behind Friday’s weak front. Morning temps will be in the mid-60s. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

A stronger cold front will pass through Saturday afternoon and evening. It will keep skies mainly cloudy for the first half of the weekend and bring scattered showers, maybe a thunderstorm in from the northwest as it approaches. Rain chances will increase to the 30% Saturday as the front moves through.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s for Sunday morning behind that cold front. Drier air will filter in for the second half of the weekend and lead to more sunshine and fewer clouds in the sky. Despite more sun, temperatures will struggle to warm into the low-70s Sunday afternoon and there will be a cool breeze out of the north all day.

Expect the coldest temps from these front to occur Monday morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Below average temps stick around through early next week with only a gradual warm-up in store.

Monday through Thursday will stay dry and quiet. Highs by Thursday will be back in the lower 80s.