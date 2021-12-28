MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A picture perfect day in the Bay Area

Patchy dense fog is possible again this morning through around 9am especially in northern and inland communities so allow yourself extra time to get to work. Temperatures start out comfortably cool in the low 60s.

It will warm up nicely to around 80 degrees with lots of sunshine today. Warm weather stays with us through the new year with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will move in late Sunday bringing a few showers and much cooler weather. By next week low temperatures will be in the 50s with highs only in the low to mid 70s