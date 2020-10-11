MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A little more comfortable to start the new week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spotty showers will continue to wind down this evening as a weak front passes through the Tampa Bay area.

Some drier, more comfortable air will filter in overnight – but temperatures will stay above average to get the new week started. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with low temperatures in the lower 70s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and just a tiny 10% shower chance, mostly across southern areas. Although humidity levels will be a little lower following tonight’s weak front, high temperatures will still surge above average into the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine with drier air still in place. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s.

Another cold front will bring rain chances by the end of the week followed by a batch of cooler and drier air into next weekend.