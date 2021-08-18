MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A Heat Advisory is in effect for Wednesday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Things are mild, calm, and mostly clear to start Wednesday morning across Tampa bay! However, we’re in store for a very hot and humid day.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk and Hardee Counties from noon until 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Feels like temperatures will be above 100° for several hours and some spots will have heat indices up to 110° at times.

Actual temperatures will warm into the mid-90s today, coming close to a record high of 95° in Tampa.

Showers and storms will form today but not until late this afternoon and this evening with rain chances increasing to a 40% after 3:00 p.m. Rain will end by midnight and temperatures will fall into the upper 70s by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be another very hot day with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s, feels like temperatures in the triple digits and a 30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

By the weekend, slightly drier air moves in in the upper levels of the atmosphere and will limit rain chances to a 20% both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will stay hot with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Tropical moisture will return for the middle of next week and rain chances go back up to a 40 to 50%.

Tracking the Tropics

We are still tracking three tropical systems.

Tropical Storm Grace continues to make its way through the Caribbean toward the Yucatan peninsula, strengthening as it does so. It is forecast to become a hurricane before moving across the Yucatan peninsula, into the Bay of Campeche, and making another landfall in Mexico over the next five days. This is still no threat to the United states.

Tropical storm Henri continues to swirl around Bermuda and will stay a mid grade to tropical storm over the next five days. This storm is also no threat to the United states.

No new development is expected over the next five days. In fact, a large plume of Saharan dust just came off the coast of Africa and will make its way across the Atlantic. This will not prevent storms from forming over the next 10 days, but if any do it will keep them on the weaker side.