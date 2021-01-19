MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A gradual warm up ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a CHILLY start to our Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 40s across much of the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures in northern spots this morning have dropped to and below the freezing mark.

Lots of sunshine will eventually help our temperatures back up close to average this afternoon into the upper 60s near 70 degrees. We’ve got one more chilly night tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s once again.

High temperatures will trend above average in the low and mid 70s for the rest of the week. A few very isolated showers are possible with a weak cold front this weekend but temperatures won’t get any cooler.

A stronger ridge of high pressure will bring more sunshine and even warmer temperatures next week.