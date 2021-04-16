MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A few showers possible today in Tampa, better rain chances by Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A very weak cold front is approaching the area this morning bringing some clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers. Throughout the day we’ll see partly sunny skies, temperatures near 81° and a 20% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms mainly north of I-4.

A few of those thunderstorms could contain some gusty winds. Area south of I-4 will stay dry. Tonight, it will be mild and muggy with low temps near 70°.

The front will begin to lift back to the north and there is only a 10% chance for a very stray shower north of I-4 Saturday afternoon. With mostly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies it will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s.

That same frontal boundary will start to drop back down south again Sunday slowly increasing the rain chances yet again. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon with a 30% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for widespread rain will be on Monday and Tuesday with a 60% chance for off and on showers and thunderstorms. Total accumulations could reach up to three and four inches. We begin to dry out not until Thursday.