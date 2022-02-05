MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A few light showers, cloudy and cool temps this weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — (WFLA) — It won’t be the nicest of weekends in Tampa Bay with a cold front lingering across the area.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun here and there. Temperatures will be much cooler than the past couple of days with highs this afternoon only warming into the upper 60s.

There’s a low chance for a few passing light showers at times but it will not be a washout. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s for Sunday morning.

Although it might be a touch warmer Sunday afternoon with highs near 70°, rain chances will increase to a 30% for a few light showers possible.

An unsettled weather pattern continues into the middle of next week as a front lingers across the area, rain chances will be highest on Tuesday as the final front pushes through.

Temperatures stay very cool as we head in through the middle of next week with highs in the mid 60s. We finally dry out Thursday and in through the first half of next weekend.