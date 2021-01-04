MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A few chilly nights ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very warm start to 2021, we’ll be feeling the January chill for the next few days after this morning’s cold front.

Cooler air will continue to filter in overnight with a breeze out of the north. Overnight low temperatures will drop down to around 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Lots of sunshine is expected this week with high pressure building in above us. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be short of average for this time of year only reaching the middle and upper 60s.

Our next cold front will arrive on Friday with showers followed by another cool down into next weekend.

