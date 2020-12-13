MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A couple of cold fronts inbound this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After what was a stellar finish to the weekend today, we’re tracking a couple of cold fronts heading our way in the work week ahead.

Look for partly cloudy skies overnight as we wait on the first cold front to arrive on Monday. Low temperatures tonight will only drop into the mid 60s.

Rain chances will increase during the morning hours tomorrow as the front approaches and eventually moves through. Some scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms are possible. We won’t see much of a cool down with this first front with high temperatures still reaching the 70s through midweek.

A stronger front will arrive Wednesday into early Thursday with more showers and thunderstorms likely. A brief batch of chilly air will move in late in the week with low temperatures dipping into the 40s in spots Friday morning.

A nice warm up is expected into next weekend before another potential cold front arrives Sunday into Monday.