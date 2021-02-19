Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Cooler Weekend Behind A Cold Front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight clouds will linger, but the rain will come to an end as a cold front moves south. Temps will fall into the 40s across the area.

Saturday morning starts off cold, but temps will reach back up into the mid 60s by Saturday afternoon. Any clouds should clear by noon and skies will be sunny the rest of the day. It will be breezy, so if you had plans to be out on the water exercise caution. There will be a moderate chop on the bay.

Sunday morning is almost as cold with lows near 50 in Tampa with mostly clear skies. Sunday the temps will quickly rise into the low 70s by the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy and dry.

Monday another cold front arrives and scattered showers develop.