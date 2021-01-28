MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A cool and breezy day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed to our south, and much cooler air is spreading in behind it.

We will feel a chilly breeze from the north all day, and temperatures struggle to warm much at all. Highs should only be in the mid 60s despite lots of sunshine. Expect rough conditions on area waters due to the strong winds.

Once the sun sets, it gets chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. We may even have some 30s in the northern spots.

It won’t be as windy tomorrow, but it’ll still be quite cool with highs in the mid 60s.

After a cool start to Saturday, it warms up quickly, and afternoon highs will be back in the 70s. We make it into the mid 70s Sunday before another front Monday morning.