Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Cold Front Forecast For Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A cold front is forecast to move into the Tampa Bay area on Sunday. Until then temps will remain well above average. Temps Friday afternoon topped out at 83 in Tampa!

Overnight temps will stay quite mild in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. Saturday will be another very warm day with highs quickly reaching into the 80s. There is only a slim 10% chance of rain on Saturday.

Sunday morning the cold front arrives with scattered showers. The light rain will be scattered and linger into the afternoon before the cold front slowly clears the area. It will be cloudy and cool all day. Highs will only be in the upper 60s and temps will fall into the afternoon and evening.