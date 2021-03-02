LIVE NOW /
Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Cold Front Arrives Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight it will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temps will only fall to the upper 60s as a cold front approaches from the Gulf.

The rain chance goes up Wednesday from 5AM to 11AM with the passing front. Look for a scattered line of showers and downpours. The temps will make it to the mid 70s before dropping through the afternoon hours. Skies will clear by Wednesday evening.

Thursday morning will be chilly in the low 50s. Through the day temps will reach into the low 70s. It will be mostly sunny with fairly low humidity. Friday will be another very pretty day with sunny skies and temps in the low 70s again.

