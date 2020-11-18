Max Defender 8 Forecast: A Chilly Morning Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be quite chilly with temps dropping into the 50s area wide. The forecast low for Tampa is 54 with slightly breezy north winds.

Wednesday will very fall-like with a chilly morning and pleasant afternoon. Temps will top out in the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon with blue skies and sunshine. There is no chance of rain with dry air around.

Thursday temps slowly start to warm up with morning temps in the upper 50s and clear skies. Through the day temps will return back up into the upper 70s. By Friday highs are back up into the low 80s.