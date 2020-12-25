MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A chilly and windy Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time in many years, there’s a real Christmas chill in the air. Expect a strong wind from the northwest all day as well.

Some patchy clouds continue behind the strong cold front that passed overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 8am for parts of the Tampa Bay area due to strong winds and low temperatures.

As cold air rushes in behind the front, temperatures do not warm up much through the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s, which is 10-15 degrees below average. It gets cold quickly once the sun sets. Overnight lows expected in the 30s, but some areas may dip into the upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Citrus, Hernando and inland Pasco counties tonight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and still quite cool with highs only in the mid 50s. Another cold night expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures fall back into the 30s.

We gradually warm up through the first half of next week, and it stays mostly sunny. The next cold front is set to arrive on the last day of 2020 and bring more rain.