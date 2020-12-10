MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: A beautiful day with a faster warm-up

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Once again, there is a chill in the air this morning, but temperatures climb quickly through the day. Highs reach the low 70s, which is average for early December.

We should see just a few clouds passing over us today, but generally lots of sunshine and a comfortable level of humidity.

You may need a light jacket again tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be another gorgeous day with highs in the mid 70s. Don’t forget to come by the WFLA parking lot to drop of donations in our annual Kindness Day event. The weather will be perfect.

Humidity increases slightly on Saturday, so there is a 10% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s. One cold front stalls to our north Sunday and brings the rain chance up to 20% with highs in the upper 70s.

A stronger front passes on Monday with a few showers, and cooler air will arrive behind the front. It should not be as chilly as this week though.