Max Defender 8 Forecast:Cool Weather This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will be quite chilly with temps dropping into the 40s. A few spots in Citrus/Hernando Counties could fall into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a pretty, but cool day for the Tampa Bay area. It will be sunny and dry with temps reaching into the upper 60s in the afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast. A weak boundary will move south and that will keep temps just as chilly for Wednesday.

Wednesday will be cold again in the morning with mostly spots in the 40s. Through the day temps will warm into the upper 60s again with mostly sunny skies.