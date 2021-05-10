MAX DEFENDER 8 FORCAST: Warm, humid and breezy today

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a comfortable weekend, humidity levels have returned. Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees, with heat index values in the mid 90s.

There will be a warm breeze through the afternoon coming from the Gulf of Mexico. Today’s rain chance is just 10%. One or two showers are possible near the coast in the morning, but the likely area for rain shifts east of I-75 in the afternoon.

A similar set-up in store for tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees, breezy, humid and a 10% rain chance. The rain chance increases to 20% Wednesday and 30% Thursday as a weak front drifts into the Florida.

While it will not bring any cooler air, the front may help lower the humidity slightly for the end of the week.

