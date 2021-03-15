LIVE NOW /
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORCAST: Warm and dry through Wednesday, next front arrives Thursday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mild morning will turn into a warm afternoon. Temperatures will warm from the low 60s into the low 80s today. We will see a mixture of sun and clouds and we will stay dry. It will feel a bit muggier today with dew points back in the 60s.

Temps are mild again tonight with lows near 65°.

We stay warm and dry with highs in the low 80s through Wednesday.

The next cold front will arrive late Thursday afternoon and Thursday night with showers and a few thunderstorms.

Behind this front, cooler and drier air will filter in on Friday and Saturday. It will bring highs below average, in the low to mid 70s.

We could see a few more showers on Sunday.

