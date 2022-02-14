MAX DEFENDEER 8 FORECAST: Cool and breezy Valentine’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cool breeze from the north continues all day and helps keep temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

Highs stay in the mid 60s despite lots of sunshine. The wind has prompted a Small Craft Advisory for area waters, so be careful if you plan to take the boat out for Valentine’s Day.

As soon as the sun sets, it cools down quickly. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s, which is also below average.

There will be quick temperature turnaround this week. After a chilly start to Tuesday, we make it into the mid 70s by the afternoon. Then, we get to 80 degrees Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. Humidity gradually increases as well.

A slow-moving cold front arrives Friday with a 30% rain chance, and the front lingers around keeping in a few showers Saturday and Sunday, but no washouts are expected. It will help bring temperatures back into the 70s this weekend.