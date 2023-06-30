TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although we will get a slight break from the excessive humidity today and into Saturday, temperatures will be in record territory. Highs in Tampa are forecast to hit 96° which would tie the record for June 30th. With slightly lower humidity though, the feels like temperatures will ‘only’ be in the 99-103° range. That is lower than the past few days.

Rain chances will be slim at best today. Mainly dry conditions will persist today and Saturday with just 10 and 20% rain chances, respectively. The heat also continues Saturday with highs in the mid-90s.

Humidity and rain chances will begin to increase again Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid-90s across the area but the feels like temperatures will be back in the 105-110° range with the higher humidity.

As moisture returns, showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. The best chance will be along and west of the I-75 corridor, near the coast Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances will continue to increase next week. Each day, showers and storms will form mainly in the afternoon and evenings. The best coverage will be Tuesday through Friday.

The Fourth of July will be hot and humid. The day should start out dry with sunshine and temps will warm in to the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will increase to a 50% for scattered showers and storms. Most should wind down by 9 or 10 p.m.