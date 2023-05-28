TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another lovely evening is setting up across the Tampa Bay area with mainly dry conditions, outside of a stray shower in Highlands or Hardee county. A few clouds will move in overnight and temperatures will drop into the upper 60s by Monday morning and it will be a refreshing start.

Although a few thin, high clouds stick around through much of Memorial Day, it will be nice and mainly dry with less than a 10% rain chance and temperatures warming into the upper 80s during the afternoon. If a shower or two forms, it would be in the late afternoon in Highlands, Hardee, or DeSoto county. The rest of the area will stay dry for Memorial Day.

Rain chances will increase for the rest of the week. By Tuesday afternoon high temperatures reach 90°, and there will be a 20 to 30% chance for a few scattered showers.

Wednesday through Friday, expect much higher rain chances as a disturbance moves across the state. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with rain chances at about a 50 to 70% each day.

Elevated rain chances will continue Saturday before they begin to decrease Sunday and into next Monday.