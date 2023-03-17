TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Highs reach the low 80s. It will be mostly sunny and breezy at times.

A slow-moving cold front arrives tomorrow morning in our northern zones. Showers increase from north to south tomorrow. Highs will still be in the upper 70s with gusty winds as the front sinks south.

With the front to our south Sunday, it will be much cooler. Highs stay in the mid 60s, but it may feel cooler than that with extra clouds and passing showers around all day.

It starts to dry out Monday with just a 30% rain chance, and it stays cool in the upper 60s.

We are drier and warmer for the rest of next week.