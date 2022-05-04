TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It heats up quickly again today with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

There will be storms that develop in the afternoon and evening, but not as many as the past few days. Most of the heavy rain will stay east of I-75.

The evening rain tapers off, and temperatures fall slowly. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

The rain chance drops to just 20% Thursday with highs near 90 degrees. At this point, it looks mostly dry Friday with just a 10% rain chance. A stronger breeze off the Gulf of Mexico pushes any showers that form over to Florida’s east coast.

Expect more widespread showers that even start earlier in the day for Saturday. The clouds and rain help hold highs into the mid 80s. Saturday’s rain chance is 40%, and there’s a 30% rain chance on Mother’s Day.

We do see some lower humidity in the forecast early next week with highs still in the upper 80s.