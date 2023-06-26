TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The heat it on this week with fewer afternoon storms to help cool us down. Highs reach the low-mid 90s today, and the humidity will make it feel like 100+ for several hours this afternoon.

Today’s rain chance is 30%, and most of the storms will form this afternoon and quickly spread inland.

We have even lower rain chances tomorrow at just 20%. It will still be quite steamy with highs in the low 90s.

A few inland storms return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. It will get even hotter for the end of the week.

We make it into the mid 90s, maybe even the upper 90s in spots starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend. Try to stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning when possible.