TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for dense fog in spots this morning with high humidity. The Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 9am for Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee & Sarasota counties.

The fog should burn off around 9am, but clouds may linger through the day despite the humidity dropping.

Temperatures only climb into the upper 70s before they start dropping this afternoon. A stray shower or two is possible, especially south of I-4 today.

We are slightly cooler tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Clouds continue to stream across the sky throughout the day. Another front passes late Tuesday. This front will not bring rain, but it ushers even colder air into the state.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s with a chilly breeze from the north.

It stays dry through most of the week, but there’s another cold front arriving Sunday with a good chance of showers and storms. This front should also bring cooler air.