TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels much more refreshing across Tampa Bay now that lower humidity has spread across the state.

Temperatures climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, so it’ll be warm but still comfortable. We only have a 10% chance of a quick, light shower this afternoon.

If you’re heading out this evening, it stays pleasant with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Humidity returns during the day tomorrow, and highs reach the mid-upper 80s in the afternoon. It’ll feel a bit muggier, and the rain chance increases to 20%. The few showers that form will be short-lived.

The rain chance remains at 20% for Sunday and Monday, but it goes up significantly for the middle of next week.

An area of low pressure may develop and drift toward Florida’s east coast next week and help to enhance those rain chances. It’ll also be gusty as the low gets closer to us. There is even a chance that low could organize into a tropical or subtropical storm.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.