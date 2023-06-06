TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Some drier air has arrived in Tampa Bay, but it only lasts for one day. It will feel slightly less humid, and it’ll still be warm with highs near 90 degrees.

The rain chances are held down to just 20% this afternoon with less moisture to produce downpours.

During the day tomorrow a southwest wind flow develops. That wind brings higher humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see a few showers develop east of I-75 and get pushed toward Florida’s east coast in the evening.

The onshore wind continues into next week. Rain starts earlier in the day Thursday and Friday, but the showers spread east and out of our area earlier too. It should be drier and muggy during the evenings.

Highs stay slightly below average in the mid-upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Slightly lower rain chances expected early next week.