TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve had our first taste of fall, but we know it is going to be short-lived. It’ll still feel nice today with low humidity, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid 80s. We should see more sunshine than yesterday.

A warm front lifts north tomorrow, and humidity increases. We could see a few isolated showers early tomorrow, but most of the rain is going to come late in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances and high humidity continue through the end of the week. An area of low pressure tracks just to our north Thursday, and it will generate some strong winds for us. Passing downpours are possible all day.

Scattered showers and storms continue Friday and Saturday before a cold front finally passes Saturday evening.

Much cooler and less humid air returns for early next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s.