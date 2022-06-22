TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a comfortable morning, temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon. The lower humidity means heat index values will only be in the mid 90s.

The dry air keeps rain chances at just 10% this afternoon. The evening should be comfortable with temperatures falling through the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

While we shouldn’t have any lightning from the sky, we’re hoping for a Lightning storm inside Amalie Arena tonight for the Stanley Cup Final Game 4.

We wake up to a pleasant Thursday morning, but the humidity increases during the day. Highs reach the low-mid 90s with a 20% chance of afternoon storms.

The rain chance increases to 30% Friday as we start to feel more typical summer conditions.

Our best rain chances are this weekend with 50% chances Saturday and 60% on Sunday. Highs return to the low 90s and stay there through next week.

