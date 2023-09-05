TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to enjoy the dip in humidity across Tampa Bay. It’s still hot in the afternoon, but the drier air makes it more comfortable in the mornings and the evenings.

Highs reach the low 90s, and we only have a 10% chance of a stray afternoon shower. You’ll notice a nice breeze at times as well.

The humidity creeps just a little higher tomorrow, but our rain chances remain slim at just 10%. Highs will be back in the low 90s.

Rain chances gradually increase this week. We have a 20% chance Thursday and 30% chances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The tropics are active, and we have two tropical waves that will likely develop into full tropical systems. One may head toward the Caribbean, but most models suggest its long term track is to head north into the northern Atlantic.