TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures warm quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. The low humidity will still keep it comfortable, especially in the shade.

There will be a breeze all day from the north. Once the sun sets, it cools down quickly again. Overnight lows will be in the low-mid 60s, even a few 50s by Wednesday morning. That’s below average for mid-May.

We have another warm, dry, breezy day tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s.

An area of low pressure will slide along Florida’s east coast by the end of the week and will spread a few showers our direction.

We have a 10% rain chance Thursday and and 20% chance Friday. Highs on both those days will be in the mid 80s.

The rain chance drops back to just 10% Saturday, and the humidity will begin to increase. Highs return to the upper 80s for the beginning of next week, and it will feel muggy.