TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 70s this afternoon.

With low humidity, light winds, and bright sunshine, it should be quite comfortable outside. As the sun sets, it will feel lovely through the evening as temperatures fall through the 60s.

It won’t be quite as cold tomorrow morning, but you may still need a light jacket. Lows will be in the mid-upper 50s.

We are even warmer Wednesday and Thursday afternoons with highs in the low 80s.

The only chance for rain this week comes late on Friday as a cold front arrives. The rain chance is just 40% as the front passes Friday evening.

There will be a brief cool down on Saturday with highs in the low 70s, but we’re back into the upper 70s Sunday and even 80 on Monday.