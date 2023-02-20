TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a slightly cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 70s today, which is just a few degrees above average.

Many students have the day off for Presidents’ Day, so it should be a great day to send them outdoors to play. It’s the last day of the Florida State Fair as well.

Humidity stays comfortable through the day, and we’ll have lots of sunshine. This is just the start of a long stretch of warm and dry days ahead.

Each day will get slightly warmer, and the humidity gradually builds as well. Despite that, it should remain comfortable all week.

We make it into the low 80s by Wednesday and mid 80s for the end of the week.