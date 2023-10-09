TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It feels quite refreshing this morning with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. It warms up gradually because clouds continue to stream across the sky, and we stay below average in the low 80s this afternoon.

Today’s rain chance is less than 10%, but a stay sprinkle is possible in some of these clouds. We expect more sunshine tomorrow, so it’ll be warmer. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

The front begins to lift back to the north tomorrow, so humidity will slowly return as well.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico begins to drift east and will increase our rain chances for the end of the week. The highest rain chance is Thursday, and many of us will pick up 1-3 inches of rain during this rainy period.

Another cold front passes late Saturday, and cooler and less humid air returns early next week.

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico only has a 10% chance of developing into anything tropical, but there’s a wave in the Atlantic that has an 80% chance during the next 7 days.