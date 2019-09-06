Less Humidity Forecast For The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a couple of days with heat advisories for the Tampa Bay area, less humid air is forecast to move into the Tampa Bay area overnight.

Waking Up Saturday morning temps will be in the mid 70s with less humidity. Look for blue skies and sunshine through the day with afternoon temps back up into the low 90s for Saturday afternoon. There is no rain in the forecast due to the drier air.

Sunday will start comfortably in the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Through the day temps will reach back up into the low 90s. There is a slim 10% chance of a passing showers Sunday evening.

Monday’s forecast is similar with highs in the low 90s, but rain chances will go back up to 20%.