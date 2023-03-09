TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re feeling the lower humidity and slightly cooler air this morning after a cold front passed through.

Temperatures climb quickly from the 60s into the low 80s this afternoon, but the dry air keeps it comfortable, especially in the shade.

Humidity increases tomorrow ahead of the next cold front. Showers start tomorrow evening and linger into Saturday morning when the front pushes south.

Saturday afternoon will be less humid, pleasant and a little breezy. Temperatures are held in the upper 70s. The low humidity and warm sunshine continue Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

The strongest cold front is set to arrive Monday and Tuesday. It gives us the best rain chance, but it also brings the coolest air.

Highs will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.