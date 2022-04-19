TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cool breeze from the north has followed yesterday’s cold front. Less humid air is arriving, and it stays gusty all day.

Highs reach the mid 80s, which is near average for late April. The lower humidity will keep it comfortable and feeling like spring again.

Once the sun sets this evening, temperatures fall quickly, and we wake up in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees tomorrow morning. You might have to grab a light jacket!

It will still be gusty tomorrow, but the winds will come from the east rather than the north. Even after the cool morning, highs still reach the mid 80s. Humidity remains comfortable as well.

The humidity slowly builds through the end of the week. We even add in a 10% chance of a stray afternoon shower on Friday.

The weekend has a summer-like feel with higher humidity, spotty afternoon storms, and highs in the upper 80s.