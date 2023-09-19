TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A front stalls around I-4 today, so areas north of the front will taste a little bit of fall. The humidity will be lower, and there will be a nice breeze. Rain chances are slim.

It’s a different story for areas farther south where the humidity stays high. There will be scattered showers and storms that form there in the afternoon.

Afternoon highs reach the low 90s, but where it’s humid, it will feel much warmer.

The front dissipates early tomorrow, so humidity returns across the entire Tampa Bay area. Rain chances also increase to 50% in the afternoon and evening. Highs stay in the low 90s.

Thursday will also feel humid with a 50% chance of afternoon storms.

An area of low pressure is expected to form off Florida’s east coast. With counter-clockwise winds around that low, some drier air will filter in for the weekend. This will limit rain chances, but it’ll also make it feel slightly less humid.

That area of low pressure has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm. We are still tracking Hurricane Nigel that will stay in the open waters of the Atlantic. Finally, there’s a tropical wave that will come off Africa that has an 70% chance of development.