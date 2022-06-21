TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While it will still feel humid this morning, the air gets drier by the afternoon. The lower humidity will limit rain chances to just 10% later today.

It will still feel quite hot, especially in the direct sun. Highs reach the mid 90s, but the heat index will “only” be near 100. You can call it a dry heat.

We should have a more comfortable evening with temperatures dropping through the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s, which is near average for late June.

The lower humidity sticks around tomorrow, so the rain chances remain at just 10%. It will be hot again with highs back in the mid 90s.

The humidity increases during the day on Thursday, so there’s a 20% chance of an afternoon shower with highs in the mid 90s.

The rain chance goes up to 40% Friday afternoon, and that helps keep highs in the low 90s. Our best rain chances are this weekend. We have a 50% chance Saturday and 60% Sunday.