TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- As an area of low pressure develops off Florida’s east coast, drier air spreads down the peninsula.

Even though it’ll be warm this afternoon with highs near 90 degrees, the lower humidity and fresh breeze keep it comfortable. We only have a 20% chance of a quick passing shower this afternoon.

The humidity is at its lowest on Saturday, which is the official first day of Fall. Try to make some plans outdoors to enjoy the pleasant day. (Hint: it won’t last long!)

Sunday will still be mostly dry, but humidity begins to creep up from the south again. We only have a 10% rain chance through the weekend.

Rain chances return with the humidity next week.