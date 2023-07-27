TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It heats up quickly today, and highs reach the mid 90s in many spots. A breeze out of the east will keep the gulf sea breeze from even cooling areas near the coast.

That east wind also pushes the afternoon and evening storms toward the Gulf of Mexico. Watch for the heaviest rain to be west of I-75 early this evening.

The rain chance increases to 70% on Friday. We have tropical moisture and robust sea breezes from the east and west coasts. When those breezes collide in the afternoon, storms fire up. Make sure to have an umbrella handy.

Saturday’s rain chance is 60%, and the storms will drift east of I-75 in the afternoon and evening.

Most of next week is a classic summer weather pattern with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms developing.